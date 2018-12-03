Warren Council president invites state, local elected officials to Dec. 12 meeting

WARREN

Warren City Council approved a resolution Monday night expressing its support for the workers of the Lordstown GM assembly plant and vowing to “take up this fight” to get another vehicle to replace the Chevy Cruze.

But council President Jim Graham, former president of United Auto Workers Union Local 1112 at the plant, said he wants to make the presentation of the resolution to General Motors at the next Warren City Council meeting Dec. 12 a rallying cry for the entire area.

“It’s extremely important that this legislative body and all legislative bodies follow this lead,” he said.

He asked that all of the legislators listed on the resolution — U.S. senators and representatives, state senators and representatives, county commissioners and the governor and governor-elect — be invited and urged to attend the meeting.

And Graham urged councils in other area communities — he named Youngstown and Niles, for example — to also attend.

“This affects the whole state. There are thousands of jobs throughout the state, in addition to the jobs locally,” he said of the announced end of production of the Cruze and the elimination of the 1,618 jobs the plant.

