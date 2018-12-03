TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard W. Latimer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lynn G. Balcar et al, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Ralph D. Stuckey et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Patricia J. Burlock et al, foreclosure.

Citi Bank N.A. v. Anthony J. Raber et al, foreclosure.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Autumn Luster, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kenneth Wolfe, other civil.

Eastwood Orthodontics Inc. v. 8098 Professional Building Ltd., dismissed.

Diann Mason v. Randall T. Whetson, dismissed.

Pamela A. Messuri v. Royal Ice Cream Co. et al, dismissed.

Merchant Cash and Capital LLC v. Warren Dental Group et al, dismissed.

Jeremy P. Sams v. Richard E. Rice et al, dismissed.

Richard L. Hartman v. Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co., dismissed.

Warren Fabricating Corp. v. Liberty Steel Industries Inc., dismissed.

Jessica A. Henderson v. David A. Sutliff, dismissed.

Elizabeth Merritt et al v. Gina L. Kassander et al, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. David P. DuPree, dismissed.

State v. Michael Chew, sentenced.

State v. William A. Howard, sentenced.

State v. Angela R. Bell, sentenced.

State v. Eric Kline, sentenced.

State v. Kathryn F. Ratliff, sentenced.

State v. Annalyse M. Hall, sentenced.

State v. Tiffany Uher, sentenced.

State v. DeAngelo Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Lajuna R. Brown, sentenced.

State v. Coby W. Strawn, sentenced.

Lynnette M. Scott v. General Motors Corp. et al, settled.

Kevin A. Mosko v. Monica L. Snyder et al, settled.

Richard McMahon v. Thomas B. Jones MD, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael E. Sinovec et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Larry Redman et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Patricia Pollard et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Renza Hughley Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eric D. Dotson Sr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John J. Amrich II et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. unknown heirs et al, tax foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Gene W. Gregory Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jack M. Quimby et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. WMC Management LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Orlando L. Ervin et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carolyn Evan et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sandra L. Choppa et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael E. Sinovec et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Albert R. Pierson Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. George D. Parker et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sandra M. Moore et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brittany Salyers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James A. Ochsenbine et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Curtis L. Turner et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cynthia Pettit et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Steven P. Bartholomew et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jamie E. Seabolt et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Karen A. Elder et al, foreclosure.

Geico Choice Insurance Co. v. George Smith Jr. et al, other civil.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Maurus G. Malvasi et al, other civil.

Emergency Professional Services Inc. v. Jerry L. Finney, other civil.

Kennedy Mall Ltd. v. Bo Li, other civil.

Gary Ventling v. Board of Commissioners of Trumbull County, other civil.

Kristina Carson et al v. Sunridge Solutions LLC et al, other civil.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Norie A. Holley, other civil.

Linda Sweeney v. Lavonne M. Coleman et al, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Topco Enterprises LLC et al, other civil.

Hannah Futey v. Melanie Tawny et al, other torts.

Michael E. Moore et al v. Republic Services of Ohio IV LLC, workers compensation.

Eugene L. Bell v. NAT Services Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Drake Nommay v. ABF Freight System Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Cheryl A. Clinton v. Lifefleet Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Calvin J. Russell v. Ravenna ODOT Mail Stop 1520 et al, workers compensation.

Midland Funding LLC v. Robert Mitzel, money.

Bank of America N.A. v. Stacey L. Abrams, money.

Divorces Asked

Sara Macovitz v. Ryan Macovitz.

Frank T. Clark v. Denise K. Clark.

Jennifer Estes v. David Estes.

divorces granted

Clarence R. Salway III v. Thanai J. Salway.

Dan Hall v. Annette Hall.

Carli A. Metze v. Jeffrey A. Metze Jr..

Dissolutions Asked

Sarah Rosario and Juan Rosario.

Alvin D. Mercer and Michelle Mercer.

Timothy S. Higgins and Christa D. Higgins.

Angel M. Starr and Thomas W. Starr.

Craig R. Toro and Valerie Montecalvo Toro.

Dissolutions granted

Jennifer G. Simmons and Shawn W. Simmons.

Brian Patchin and Sarah L. Patchin.

Ashley Jeanes and Sean W.O. Jeanes.

Nicole Ledbetter and Eugene Ledbetter.

Heather M. Trumbull and Kevin Trumbull.

Martha Lamphear and Paul Lamphear.

Marriage licenses

Paul R. Santone Jr., 40, and Ashley S. Jeanes, 38, both of Cortland.

William E. Cochran, 57, and Judith E. Watts, 55, both of Warren.

Gregory A. Davies, 45, and Samantha J. Bendekovich, 23, both of Warren.

Kenneth A. Pozega, 25, and Gianna R. Pollifrone, 25, both of Mooresville, N.C.

Zachary A. Hawout, 22, of Girard, and Sarah L. Martin, 20, of McDonald.

Karl L. Ware, 55, and Richard M. Cesta, 56, both of Warren.

Kerri L. Gruber, 54, and Thomas G. Halula, 54, both of Warren.

Mahoning County

marriage licenses

Bradley J. Paulin, 60, of 151 Brookfield Ave., Boardman, and Tami Sue LaPaze, 57, of 228 Forest Park Drive, Boardman.

James M. Perry, 27, of 5902 Badal Drive, Lowellville, and Melissa M. Gruber, 25, of 106 Grays Run Lane, Lowellville.

Jacob L. Eaton, 25, of 3345 Myrwood Lane, Youngstown, and Theresa L. Nemergut, 23, of same.

Robert Bernard, 55, of 1035 Harbour Lights Blvd., Columbiana, and Susan L. Werthman, 55, of 122 York Ave., Monaca, Pa.

Jeffrey D. Duda, 45, of 3852 Daytona Drive, Austintown, and Erica L. Richley, 38, of 5700 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Joshua A. Frank, 24, of 111 W. Kentucky Ave., Sebring, and Kara M. Williams, 23, of same.

Justin A. Mirto, 29, of 4163 Adeer Drive, Canfield, and Nicole A. Zarlenga, 27, of same.

Thomas L. Winland, 46, of 11797 Silica Road, North Jackson, and Barbara A. Spencer, 44, of same.

Brandon J. Douglas, 33, of 4105 Pembrook Road, Austintown, and Ashley M. Shippoli, 28, of same.

Joseph J. Herman, 34, of Austintown, and Christine A. Burdick, 34, of same.

Luis A. Guzman-Pacheco, 25, of 3013 Rush Blvd., Youngstown, and Luz M. Navarro, 32, of same.

Joachim M. Wangui, 30, of 4003 Rush Blvd., Boardman, and Sabra M. Gilmore, 46, of same.

Timothy L. Pendleton, 52, of 19690 W Middletown Road, Beloit, and Sheila M. Pendleton, 50, of same.

DOCKET

State v. Terrence McKinney, sentenced.

State v. Donovan P. McGeary, sentenced.

State v. Jennifer R. Baldwin, sentenced.

State v. Austin Mendenhall, pleads guilty.

State v. Richard A. Wilk, sentenced.

State v. Lamar P. Reed, sentenced.

State v. Kendal B. Morris, pleads guilty.

State v. Matthew D. Anderson, dismissed.

State v. Kourtney Cola, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Richards, sentenced.

State v. Joseph J. Ciavarella, pleads guilty.

State v. Roderick Wilson II, dismissed.

State v. Cody Webb, pleads guilty.

Samuel D. Pipino et al v. Forrest A. Norman Esq. et al, settled and dismissed.

Thomas J. Kremin v. Aqua Ohio Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Dominic R. Polito v. William S. Demchak, order of magistrate.

American Advisors Group v. Robert Marriner JR. et al, entry confirming sale and ordering distribution.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Martha D. Komsa et al, entry confirming sale and ordering distribution.