Three killed in multi-vehicle crash


December 3, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Police say a multi-vehicle crash in Ohio has killed three people.

Columbus police say four cars were involved in the Interstate 71 crash around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The police release says a Pontiac traveled off the road and struck a median wall before hitting a Toyota Corolla. Police say Amal Mohamed and Anisa Abdi Karim were in the Corolla and died at the scene. Their hometowns and ages weren’t released.

The driver and a passenger in the Pontiac and another person in the Corolla were critically injured.

Authorities say a third vehicle driven by 34-year-old Gabriel Reid Akomeah, of Columbus, then crashed into the Pontiac and struck a fourth vehicle. Police say Akomeah died at the scene.

Two people in the fourth vehicle were hospitalized in stable condition.

