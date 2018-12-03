Struthers judge issues statement on city council office argument

STRUTHERS — Judge Dominic Leone of municipal court released a statement today explaining why he emptied a room in city hall of its contents last Friday.

Judge Leone said Mayor Terry Stocker, “with reckless disregard for the truth accused me of false, inflammatory and harmful actions.”

Judge Leone – who emptied a maintenance room of its contents in an effort to pressure the city to move on plans to expand the court’s space for housing prisoners – said his actions are a result of “the city’s lackadaisical attitude” and his own concerns the city’s safety standards are subpar.

“The bottom line is that the Struthers Municipal Court has lacked adequate security for years,” Judge Leone said. “The prior judges and city officials have done nothing to alleviate this situation.”

Judge Leone said he received authorization from city officials to use the office space at the center of the controversy, but the city has dragged its feet on making the space available.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com