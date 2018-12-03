Pressure restored after Canfield water main break
CANFIELD — CIty workers this morning located a water main break causing low water pressure issues in its vicinity and pressure has since been restored, City Manager Wade Calhoun said.
A boil alert was issued for the affected residents in the Park Royal Garden Apartments and along Brookpark Drive, he said.
Though the city issued a water pressure notification earlier today and asked residents to conserve water, pressure has since returned to normal, he said.
"The entire city has not been affected," Calhoun said.
