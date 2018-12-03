Portman, Brown to meet with GM CEO on Wednesday about Lordstown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced today that they will meet with General Motors CEO Mary Barra Wednesday afternoon n Portman’s office to urge GM to work with them to save the jobs at the Lordstown Assembly Plant

Last week, GM announced it would lay off its final shift of workers and close its Lordstown plant in March 1.