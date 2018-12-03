Planning meeting Wednesday in Warren for Families Helping Families

WARREN — Families Helping Families will have a planning meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald's restaurant at the corner of East Market Street and North Road for the upcoming complimentary dinner planned for 3 to 5 p.m. Christmas Day at Aulizio's Catering & Banquet Center, 4395 Youngstown Road SE.

To RSVP about the dinner, call 211 to volunteer or to help or call Dan Polivka at 330-233-2024 or 330-974-4336.