Pair rescued after car plunges down embankment

WARREN — A car containing two women went down a path near railroad tracks off of Highland Avenue Southwest and dropped 30 feet into the Mahoning River at just after midnight today.

Both women were injured but one called 911 and both were rescued by Warren police and firefighters, who hauled the women up the 30-foot embankment in baskets designed for that task, said Rick Yauger, assistant Warren fire chief.

Both women were taken to the hospital.

In the 911 call, one of the women said her sister had suffered a broken arm, and a male voice heard on the 911 call told a dispatcher that the other woman had leg injuries.

The woman calling 911 said she turned right off of Highland Avenue but didn't know where she was.

The 911 center used cell phone technology that indicated she was calling from near Red’s Auto Glass on South Street, which is near a bridge that spans the Mahoning River.

The 911 operator stayed on the phone with the woman, eventually hearing the voice of a male who helped her.

“We are under the bridge!” the woman screamed. “My sister cannot move her arm. We are under the bridge.”