Officer assaulted in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

A Kinsman man arrested by Youngstown police just after midnight Sunday when he was prohibited from entering a bar in the 100 block of West Federal Street threatened to bring a gun the next time he comes to the city and shoot police.

The suspect, Derrick A. Moore, 23, was subdued by three policemen and taken to the Mahoning County jail, which refused to accept him before he was checked out at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was examined, and police took him back to jail.

Moore, who had punched a doorman who stopped him from entering the bar, was charged with assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Fire at closed hospital

WARREN

Warren firefighters put out a blaze in the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital on Tod Avenue Northwest about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The poor condition of the abandoned building made it dangerous for firefighters. It is a very dangerous building and no one should be in that structure, assistant Firechief Rick Yauger told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner said.

Yauger said the fire started in the basement where it appears people have been staying. He said no one was inside the building when firefighters arrived.