Mercy Health Youngstown names John Luellen as CEO
YOUNGSTOWN
Mercy Health Youngstown has named John Luellen as its new chief executive officer.
Luellen joined Mercy Health in September as its chief operating officer for Youngstown and has more than 20-years experience in the medical field.
Previous CEO Donald Kline was appointed to lead four of Mercy Health’s seven markets, including Youngstown, Lorain, Toldeo and Lima.
