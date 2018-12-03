Man who fought with cops downtown to be arraigned today

YOUNGSTOWN — A Kinsman man who reports said told police early Saturday he will bring a gun the next time he is in the city and shoot officers is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Derrick Moore, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail after being arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer after reports said he fought with three police officers after he was asked to stay out of a downtown bar.

Moore was trying to punch officers while he had a handcuff on one one hand, reports said. It took three officers to control him once he was on the ground, reports said.

Reports said after he was finally handcuffed, he threatened to shoot officers the next time he comes back to Youngstown.

He was examined at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital before being booked into the jail.