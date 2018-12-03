Lordstown gives first reading to TJX HomeGoods tax abatement

LORDSTOWN

The Lordstown Village Council chambers were packed, expecting a vote on the emergency passage of a 75 percent, 10-year tax abatement for the proposed TJX facility.

One member of council couldn't vote because of business ties, however, and another wasn't present. An emergency passage would have required four of the five remaining council members to vote for it.

One council member motioned the vote but no other council members seconded it, so instead of an emergency passage, the measure was given a first reading.

Mayor Arno Hill said he hopes there can be an emergency passage at the next meeting on Dec. 14.

This is the first meeting since General Motors announced production will cease in Lordstown after March 2019, which will result in more than 1,500 people losing their jobs.