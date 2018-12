Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

AINSWORTH, MATTHEW SCOTT, 01/29/1988, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ALLINOS, MICHAEL E, 11/02/1968, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

CAUDILL, BETHANY CARLENE, 01/27/1995, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

JONES, JASMINE RASHAWN, 03/09/1995, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MALONEY, ADAM ALLEN, 10/28/1993, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

AINSWORTH, MATTHEW SCOTT, 01/29/1988, 12/03/2018

EASTERLY, RICKY MARQUESE, 01/04/1981, 07/16/2018

HAYDEN, KOBE NATHANIEL, 01/22/1999, 02/06/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOWELL, JUWUAN,10/13/1998, 12/05/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOWLEY, FRANK RICHARD JR, 09/06/1980, 09/07/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOHNSON, KIMANI DEMAR, 01/31/1991, 11/26/2018