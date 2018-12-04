Incident on YSU campus sparks panic; suspect surrenders

By AMANDA TONOLI

and JUSTIN DENNIS

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

An incident that may have involved a gun on campus led to a nearly two-hour lockdown Monday afternoon at Youngstown State University.

Robert Allen, 19, now in the Mahoning County jail on unrelated charges, is the person of interest who surrendered to Youngstown State University police about two hours after the lockdown began.

University President Jim Tressel gave thanks “to the folks who stepped up to the plate.”

“There are always teachable moments,” he said. “It’s a reminder that having those penguin alerts lined up ... that’s critical. It’s fortunate where we are. [Youngstown Police Department] was right on the spot, and other jurisdictions were nearby.”

The Vindicator was the only media at the scene about 1 p.m. when Allen came to the YSU police station. No charges have yet been filed, and Allen is not a student.

Allen was wanted on drug-possession charges through the city police department. He failed to appear for a court hearing on those charges.

Allen is being held on a $1,000 bond. If he posts that bond, he will appear in Youngstown Municipal Court today, a deputy said. If not, he will appear for video arraignment Wednesday.

The incident prompting the lockdown happened near the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center and apparently stemmed from an argument from a month ago, said YSU spokesman Ron Cole. He said police are trying to confirm what happened.

At 11:35 a.m., this campus alert was issued: “THE CAMPUS IS IN LOCKDOWN. A SUSPECT IS CURRENTLY AT LARGE WITH FIREARM. LAST SEEN BY REC CENTER.”

A second alert read: “ALL EXTERIOR DOORS ARE TO BE LOCKED. ALL OFFICE DOORS LOCKED. SHELTER IN PLACE TILL FURTHER NOTICE.”

Youngstown police Chief Robin Lees said despite widespread concern and social media posts, there was no active shooter.

“They’re erring on the side of caution,” Lees said of YSU police. “With what’s going on with mass shootings, we’re being careful.”

Students outside the YSU lockdown said they were worried.

“I’ve got a lot of friends in there,” said Justice Ross. “These things can lose control pretty quickly.”

Amber Fuller agreed. “You have got to take these situations seriously even if you don’t know exactly what’s happened,” she said.

Parent Robin Huskins was waiting outside the campus near Taco Bell for her daughter’s safe departure.

“It’s scary – I mean, she doesn’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “She told me she’s locked in the basement, so I’m just waiting for some answers. You don’t think it would happen here; it’s just crazy.”

After the lockdown was lifted, students were relieved.

“We were in there for a long time with tables and chairs stacked up against the doors,” said Raisa Nunes. “I was pretty anxious.”

Student Paige Freisen said she felt freaked out.

“He [the suspect] was just upstairs from where I was at Wendy’s,” she said. “We were all just in the Wendy’s kitchen just waiting. We heard banging on the doors. I was in tears. I just didn’t know what was going on. And everyone was on the phone with their parents.”

Also under lockdown were the main public library, the Rich Center for Autism, Youngstown Rayen Early College and the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Choffin Career and Technical Center and Harding Elementary also had their exterior doors locked.

Ursuline High School Principal Matthew Sammartino said the school’s lockdown only delayed its lunch period.

“The Youngstown police also responded to the school and provided security on the exterior of the school and assisted with the lockdown,” he said. “We immediately implemented our crisis-management plan, and everything was very orderly. No issues.”

Robert Martin, assistant chief with the Mercy Health Police Department, carried an assault rifle while patrolling the main entrance of St. Elizabeth and directing patients away.

Mercy Health spokesman Jonathon Fauvie said he was not aware of any medical procedures that were held up during the two-hour lockdown.

Hospital entrances remained locked but additional police were stationed at emergency departments as they continued to receive patients. As St. Elizabeth is the only level-one trauma center in the area, there would be no way to divert trauma patients, he said.

Mercy Health police patrolled the entire campus, including off-site buildings such as the family health and therapy centers, while working closely with YSU police, he said.

“Today’s lockdown went exactly as planned, exactly per protocol. ... Even though this was not a threat directly on our campus, it is vital for us because it was within walking distance,” Fauvie said.