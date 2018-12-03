Don’t give up, UAW leader tells workers

LORDSTOWN

United Autoworkers Local 1112 President Dave Green said he will share information with his membership at a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the union hall in Warren about his meeting Friday with UAW Regional and International officials.

Local 1112 also had a regularly-scheduled membership meeting Sunday, at which Green’s main message to members was to not give up.

“There is no product allocated to the Lordstown GM Complex, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get one here,” said Green.

“We’ve got a lot of support. There is the Drive It Home campaign; support from the International Union in Detroit and local, state and national political support. Even President Trump mentioned us, which is better than nothing,” Green said.

“We build a great car. That’s what’s so frustrating for us. The General Motors Lordstown Complex has been recognized as one of the most productive in North America. We do great things here and want to continue to do that. We just need a product to build,” said Green.

Pa. State Police seek Good Samaritan

Slippery Rock, Pa.

Two occupants injured when their vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 422 near state Route 388 in Pennsylvania are seeking the female Good Samaritan who helped them while they were waiting for medical attention so they can thank her.

According to a report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police, New Castle, Pa., Post, the woman “provided support and comforted both occupants of a Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Toyota indicated that the “care and support provided by this woman was immeasurable and she is very grateful.”

Troopers are asking assistance in locating the Good Samaritan as the driver wishes to personally thank her.

“If you are this person or have knowledge of her identity,” please contact Trooper Matthew Woloszyn at 724-598-2211.

Burgers for UW

YOUNGSTOWN

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is inviting residents to DINE UNITED by eating at Coaches Burger Bars, which is donating twenty-five cents to United Way for every burger sold at all location throughout December.

Coaches Burger Bar locations are in Boardman, 708 Boardman-Canfield Road; Poland, 3032 Center Road; Austintown, 5529 Mahoning Ave.; Salem, 635 East State St.

More Digest, A6