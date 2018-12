Agenda Tuesday

Poland Village Council, 7 p.m., caucus; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., city building, Conference Room A, 34 W. State St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.