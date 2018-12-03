28 Austintown kids get new boots

AUSTINTOWN — Twenty-eight Austintown Elementary School pupils this morning tried on and took home new boots provided by the nonprofit Project MKC, formerly known as Making Kids Count, as part of its Best Foot Forward program.

"When the program is all said and done, we will have distributed over 650 pairs of brand new, Made in USA boots and socks to students in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties," said Jana Coffin, MKC co-president.

