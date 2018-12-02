Warren Council to consider GM Lordstown support resolution Monday

Staff report

WARREN

Warren City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to consider a resolution supporting the General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown, whose employees were informed last week they will no longer have a car to build as of March 1.

The resolution says that since the plant opened in 1966, 16.5 million vehicles have been manufactured, including “the brand’s best-selling car around the world, the Chevrolet Cruze, officially launched in 2010.”

The resolution says the plant employs 1,435 hourly employees and more than 183 salaried employees for a total of 1,618.

It says the announcement that the plant will be shut down won’t be accepted by Warren officials, President Donald Trump, federal and state representatives and senators, nor the county commissioners or Gov. John Kasich or governor-elect Mike DeWine.

It says all elected officials must “put aside partisan differences and work together to take up this fight for our families, our communities and for our future generations.”

It says Warren is committed to assisting the Drive It Home campaign begun recently to support the plant “by educating everyone of the importance of the GM Lordstown facility to our community.”

It concludes that Warren City Council and its administration give full support to the union and management of the complex and other affected companies.