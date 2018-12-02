Limelights and career paths

Promotion

Aim Transportation Solutions, a provider of commercial vehicles and service for more than 50 years, has announced the promotion of Aaron Chamberlin to director of maintenance.

He joins LeRoy Casali in this role and will be responsible for overseeing all East Coast vehicle maintenance operations, while Casali will manage those on the West Coast.

Chamberlin was originally brought on as one of Aim’s regional directors of maintenance, but he was promoted to this role due to his two decades of experience, knowledge, management abilities and numerous certifications, Aim said.

“Aaron brings with him a wealth of skills, know-how and technical proficiencies that we know will further bolster Aim’s robust maintenance division,” said Aim Vice President of Operations Terry Dimascio.

Chamberlin has been in the transportation industry since 1999, beginning his career with Thermo King. He later worked for Penske Truck Leasing for 11 years.