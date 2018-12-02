Holiday event opens at Six Flags parks nationwide

Wire report

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas

‘Tis the season for thrilling roller coasters, millions of dazzling, LED lights and holiday memories for the entire family as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation kicks off its annual holiday spectacular, Holiday in the Park. This year, the event is expanding to two more parks – Six Flags Great America near Chicago and Frontier City in Oklahoma City. Now in its 33rd season, Holiday in the Park features the sights, sounds and special moments guaranteed to make the season merry and bright.

“Holiday in the Park is the biggest and most immersive holiday celebration on the planet, and we are thrilled that this magical, world-class event is now offered at thirteen of our parks,” said Senior Vice President of US Park Operations Tom Iven. “From sweet and savory treats, to thrilling, nighttime coaster rides and pictures with Santa, Holiday in the Park is the perfect way to enjoy the wonder of the holidays with family and friends.”

Signature Holiday in the Park offerings guests of all ages can enjoy, include:

The world’s most exciting roller coasters, rides and attractions

Millions of dazzling lights featuring synchronized displays choreographed to holiday tunes

Towering Christmas trees such as the 200-foot tall Kalightoscope Tree at Six Flags Great America

Time-honored family fun activities such as cookie-decorating and ornament-making, along with new traditions such as a petting zoo and camel rides at Six Flags St. Louis

Wood-burning fire pits, perfect for making s’mores and keeping warm and toasty

A wide assortment of seasonal menu items including red velvet funnel cakes, hand-dipped caramel apples, peppermint and mocha fudge and the brand new Taste of the Holidays at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Dozens of holiday-inspired photo locations such as the all-new Deck the Halls at Six Flags Great Adventure featuring giant ornaments, stacks of presents and larger-than-life toys

Live entertainment with strolling carolers, choirs and elaborate stage productions including the Majesty of Christmas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, featuring a reenactment of the Nativity with live animals

One-stop holiday shopping with hundreds of great stocking stuffers such as apparel, unique ornaments and plush toys. For every Holiday Friend plush toy purchased, Six Flags will donate a plush to local children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations while supplies last.

Expanded hours of operation giving guests more time to create thrilling family memories.

For specific park hours and information, visit http://www.sixflags.com.