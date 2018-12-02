Blood Drives


December 2, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

today

Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive, Niles, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 N. Park Ave., Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.

Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, noon to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Brookfield Fire Department, state Route 7, Brookfield, noon to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Brookdale Senior Living, 1420 S. Niles Canfield Road, Austintown, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

