Arab museum launches exhibit

DEARBORN, Mich.

The Arab American National Museum recently launched an exhibition on themes of displacement and survival as it honored its annual book-award winners.

The museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn held an event that included a gallery stroll through the exhibit entitled “The Far Shore: Navigating Homelands,” readings by poets featured in the exhibit and a presentation of the 2018 Arab American Book Awards.

Museum officials say the exhibit features five visual artists and five poets who are Arab immigrants or descendants of immigrants.

The exhibit, which features paintings, textiles and photography, runs through April 7.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and $10 for museum members.

Detroit Institute opening expanded Asian galleries

DETROIT

Newly expanded galleries dedicated to Asian art opened recently at the Detroit Institute of Arts .

The galleries in the museum’s Robert and Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing made their debut last month. Works on display span thousands of years up to the present day in galleries of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Indian and Southeast Asian art, as well as a gallery for Buddhist art across Asia.

Robert Jacobs said in a statement that their support for the museum’s Asian Wing “merges our love of Asian Art and culture with our love and commitment to the DIA.”

Artworks being shown include historical masterpieces and modern and contemporary art.

Purple Heart Hall in NY to get a $10M expansion

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in the Hudson Valley is getting a $10 million upgrade.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the museum, about 60 miles north of New York City, will be expanded with an enhanced entrance, exhibits and greater accessibility.

The Democratic governor says the expansion will include a new wing with interactive exhibits and galleries, public gathering space, increased programming, and parking and walkway improvements.

Final designs for the expansion are expected to be completed by next year with construction starting in 2020.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is dedicated to Purple Heart recipients. It’s located at the camp in New Windsor where Gen. George Washington first awarded the forerunner to the Purple Heart in 1782.

Museum exhibits rare page from Gutenberg Bible

GLENS FALLS, N.Y.

A small upstate New York museum known for its fine- arts collection is displaying two copies of late 15th century German books and a rare page from the Gutenberg Bible.

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls said the page from Johann Gutenberg’s Bible printed in Germany in the mid-1450s was discovered by a museum curator during research for “Making History: The Nuremberg and Augsburg Chronicles,” an exhibition that runs through Dec. 30.

The Gutenberg Bible page was found among the extensive collection of rare books compiled by museum founder Louis Fiske Hyde. Museum officials say he acquired the document from the owner in England in 1933 through an antiquarian books dealer near Glens Falls.

Associated Press