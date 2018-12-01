City schools, YSU announce collaboration on Computing 4 Entrepreneurship

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University and Youngstown City Schools announced their collaboration Friday on a coding program.

Computing 4 Entrepreneurship will introduce coding and entrepreneurship to seventh- and eighth-grade students at Volney Rogers Middle School.

In addition to teaching computer programming skills, the program uses eye-tracking technology to test student engagement with the material.

The data will allow researchers to observe cognitive processes and customize coding curriculum, said Dr. Abdu Arslanyilmaz, YSU information technology academic program coordinator.

Speakers emphasized that the program will prepare students for a changing job market that emphasizes technological skills.

“Not only are you preparing yourselves for a job, you’re preparing to be entrepreneurs and job creators,” said YSU President Jim Tressel.