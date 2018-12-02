Popular Butler fine arts, crafts show opened 48th year today

YOUNGSTOWN

It probably won’t take long for those who visit a longtime popular arts-and-crafts show to see that bright, sharp colors flow and abound – and are reflected in everything from pottery to cosmic nebula.

“This is a composite that was taken from the [Herbert C.] Bonner Bridge on the Outer Banks,” Bill Snyder of Connellsville, Pa., explained of his photo of the North Carolina bridge superimposed with 13 images of galaxies, solar and star clusters, nebula and patches of space dust.

His image is displayed at the 48th annual American Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Show at the Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., near downtown.

The family-friendly event began Saturday and continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

The show features about 86 local and regional craftspeople and other vendors, more than half of whom return yearly, noted Wayne Gruver, event coordinator. A few regulars have been part of the gathering almost since its inception, he added.

