Place of the Pines

When: Today, 10 a.m. to noon.

What: Enjoy the sights, sounds and scents of the upcoming season of winter around the “place of pines,” Lake Cohasset. Led by naturalist Nick Parish.

Details: Moderate difficulty, 3 miles.

Where: Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown.

Cost: Free

Info: Call Ford Nature Center at 330-740-7107.

Backyard Bird Feeding

When: Sunday

What: Ohio is home to a rich variety of resident and migrant birds – some 419 species in all. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania will share the best techniques to attract birds, from feeder types and seeds, to native plants and cover.

Where: Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown.

Info: Visit http://go.osu.edu/bestbirdfeeding or call 330-533-5538.

Holiday Celebration

When: Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

What: Make handmade crafts, enjoy smores and hot chocolate by the fire, listen to acoustic music, and visit Santa Claus in an 1800s-era cabin.

Where: Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St. NE, Minerva.

Details: RSVP appreciated, but not required.

Info: Visit naturecenter@mountunion.edu or call 330-823-7487.

Bird Banding

When: Sunday and Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-noon.

What: See live songbirds and science in action during a bird banding demonstration with licensed bird bander Al Eibel.

Where: Visitors Center.

Cost: Free

Details: Event canceled for rain, snow or temperatures below 20 degrees.

Info: Visit naturecenter@mountunion.edu or call 330-823-7487.

Children’s Nature Hour

When: Thursday, 10-11 a.m.

What: Discover different types of pine trees and how some turn into Christmas trees. A story and craft are part of the fun.

Where: Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown.

Cost: $4 for Mahoning County residents, $6 NR.

Details: Ages 3 to 5 plus adult. Register/pay at Ford Nature Center by Tuesday.

Info: Call Ford Nature Center at 330-740-7107.

Wreaths for Veterans

When: Next Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.

What: Public program and ceremony to honor our veterans at the North Jackson Cemetery. Family members are invited to place wreaths on their loved ones’ graves first.

Where: North Jackson Cemetery, 1103 N. Salem-Warren Road.

Info: Call 330-533-5538

Holiday Arrangement

When: Dec. 9, 2-4 p.m.

What: We’ll use natural plant materials to create unique arrangements for holiday tables. All materials provided, but bring any special items you want to add.

Where: Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St. NE, Minerva.

Details: Registration required; limited to 16 adults.

Info: Visit naturecenter@mountunion.edu or call 330-823-7487.