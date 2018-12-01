Outgoing judge surprised by party

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

It was shoulder to shoulder in Courtroom 5 Friday in the Mahoning County Courthouse, not the first time over the years the courtroom has been packed.

It wasn’t for a trial, but a surprise party for Judge Lou A. D’Apolito.

Judge D’Apolito is retiring at the end of the year. He could not run for another term in 2018 because of age limits.

More than 100 people including lawyers, courthouse staff and the county’s judges surprised the judge when he came back from lunch with his cousin, David D’Apolito, also a judge.

When he got a look at the crowd, Judge D’Apolito seemed overtaken with emotion. He then thanked everyone, telling them he could not do his job without all of those present in the room and the community.

“You’ve all been here during this wonderful journey,” Judge D’Apolito said. “You all made it possible. Thank you. It’s been an honor.”

He said when he took office he vowed he would give everyone a fair shake who was before him, regardless of their race, religion or “money in their wallet.”

“That I’m proud of,” Judge D’Apolito said.

Defense attorney Lynn Maro said Judge D’Apolito was a great judge to argue a case before because he did treat everyone the same.

“When you walk into this courtroom he really does his best to render justice,” Maro said.

Dan Dascenzo, the judge’s magistrate, said he learned a lot by working with him.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better judge to work for, work with and to learn from,” Dascenzo said. “It’s been an honor.”

His longtime bailiff, Allison Novicky, said of the judge: “It’s been an honor to work with a true gentleman.”

County commissioners honored Judge D’Apolito as did Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, who said he has known the judge over the years and has come to appreciate his counsel.

Brown also touched on Judge D’Apolito’s South Side roots, calling him “Southside Lou” and presenting him a resolution by city council honoring his service and a key to the city, an honor Brown said he does not take lightly.

“You earned it,” the mayor said to Judge D’Apolito.

Anthony Donofrio will take over for Judge D’Apolito when his term is completed at the end of the year.