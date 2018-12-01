oddly enough
Driver: I wasn’t on my cellphone, I was eating a McDonald’s hash brown
WESTPORT, Conn.
A Connecticut man who says he was wrongly cited for distracted driving after police mistook a McDonald’s hash brown for a cellphone is continuing his legal fight.
The Hour reports that Westport police gave Jason Stiber a $300 distracted driving ticket in April. The Westport man challenged the charge and lost in court.
He was granted a retrial that’s scheduled to start Dec. 7.
Stiber says the officer thought a hash brown he was eating while driving was a cellphone. Stiber says phone records show he didn’t make any calls around the time he was pulled over, plus he has Bluetooth so has no reason to hold a phone while driving.
Lt. Jillian Cabana says the department stands by its story but couldn’t comment further due to pending litigation.
Stranger returns lost wallet, adds extra cash
BRANDON, S.D.
A South Dakota man has his lost wallet back with some extra cash thanks to a stranger.
Hunter Shamatt thought he’d never see the wallet again when he lost it on a flight to Las Vegas for his sister’s wedding. Inside was $60 cash and a check for about $400.
Shamatt tells KSFY-TV he received a package a few days later along with the wallet and a letter. The stranger wrote he found the wallet wedged between a seat and a wall on a flight from Omaha, Neb., to Denver. He added $40 so Shamatt would have “an even $100” to celebrate the wallet’s return. The stranger only signed the letter with initials.
Shamatt’s was able to thank the man after tracking down his return address in Omaha.
Associated Press
