Lordstown schools plan quarterly reports

LORDSTOWN

With the announced closing of the GM Lordstown assembly plant in March and other issues that will affect the Lordstown school district in the coming months, the district is planning to have quarterly financial forums beginning next year to keep Lordstown residents informed.

Superintendent Terry Armstrong issued a news release Friday regarding taxes from GM Lordstown and other companies, tangible personal property taxes, and other issues affecting school funding. “The prospect of GM Lordstown ceasing operations is one that is difficult to process as we continue as a district to focus on students and school families affected by the decision” to close the plant, Armstrong said.

The district has not made any changes to school fees, continues to offer free and reduced-price lunches and offers a community pantry at the high school for village families.

Celebrity bartenders

boardman

Buffalo Wild Wings, 7401 Market St. No. 801, will host the “Hope for the Holidays” celebrity bartending event from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature bartenders from the Boardman police and fire departments, and all bar tips will go toward providing gifts and groceries to local families in need.

‘Shop Small’ winner

columbiana

The Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winner of the “Shop Small, Win Big” contest as Jamie Chuey of New Springfield. Ms. Chuey received a $250 prize from the Chamber of Commerce.

Turkey for seniors

LIBERTY

The Liberty school board will host its annual senior citizens turkey dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Liberty High School cafeteria. Any Liberty resident who is 55 or older is welcome to attend. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person and participants must reserve seats by calling 330-759-2301, ext. 1101, by Dec. 7.

Recipients of the officer Justin Leo Pride in Law Enforcement Scholarship and the Raymond Jean Jaminet Sr. Tribute Scholarship will be presented their awards. There also will be live entertainment and door prizes.

In the event of inclement weather, the dinner will take place Dec. 13 at the same time and place.

New Distress member

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown appointed Benjamin McGee, a former Youngstown school superintendent, to the city’s schools Academic Distress Commission.

McGee has 45 years of experience in education and is currently an education and social services consultant. McGee has served as an assistant professor in Youngstown State University’s special education, counseling and school psychology department; special assistant to the state associate superintendent for urban initiatives for the Ohio Department of Education; Youngstown school superintendent, and principal of Stambaugh Transitional School.

Painting the windows

BOARDMAN

Art club members at Boardman High School will paint the windows at Akron Children’s Hospital Boardman today.

From 9:30 a.m. until noon, more than a dozen students, along with art teacher Amanda Bero, will transform hospital windows into festive scenes. Students will decorate each window for a different winter holiday.

Leavitt Road closing

WARREN

Leavitt Road at West Market Street will be closed Wednesday through Jan. 11 for bridge repairs, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced. The recommended detour route is west on West Market, east on state Route 82, east on U.S. Route 422 and south on Leavitt Road.