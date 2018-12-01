Howland resident urges participation in Monday hearing about Cafaro plans

Staff report

HOWLAND

Patricia Dunbar of Howland, president of the environmental group Friends of the Mahoning River, is hoping people interested in the environment will attend an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at Howland High School to learn more about changes that would occur if the Cafaro Co.’s Enterprise Park project goes forward.

The Cafaro Co. is proposing a 50-acre commercial development off state Route 46, north of the Eastwood Mall, near Sam’s Club.

The Cafaro Co. has been talking to organizations about establishing facilities there.

Among the possible tenants are St. Joseph Warren Hospital, which is interested in expanding to that location, Cafaro Co. spokesman Joe Bell said.

Other possibilities are an assisted living and memory-care facility, office building and mid-rise apartment building.

Dunbar, however, said she is concerned that the development will disturb what she’s been told are “some of the most unique ecosystems in Ohio.”

A representative from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will talk about those issues at the hearing, she said.

Dunbar said she’s been told there are unique plants and animals and the project would disturb wetlands associated with Mosquito Creek.

Howland High School is at 200 Shaffer Drive NE. The Ohio EPA will continue to accept written comments on the application through the close of business Dec. 10, according to a notice on the OEPA website.