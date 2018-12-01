Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Dec. 22 on The Vindicator’s Religion page. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication on Dec. 22. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication on Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

Church anniversary

WARREN

The Community Church of God in Christ, 310 Austin Ave. SW, will celebrate its 77th anniversary with worship services at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The theme is “A Strong Foundation Built to Last.”

Nativity Fast retreat

hermitage, pa.

The Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, will host the Orthodox Clergy Brotherhood of the Shenango Valley’s Retreat for the Nativity Fast at 9 a.m. today . The program will feature Presvytera Melanie DiStefano speaking on “Orthodox Teaching on the Full Personhood of Man from Conception.” Refreshments and lunch will be provided. Following lunch, Vespers will be offered. A $10 donation for admission is requested.

Fellowship meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will have a fellowship meeting featuring Rev. D. Holmes from Christian Love Church at 4 p.m. Sunday .

St. Columba Advent

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood St., will present the annual Advent Procession of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Sunday. Bishop George V. Murry will lead the service that will feature the Cathedral Choir, parish lectors and religious education students. The program is free. Refreshments will follow. For information, contact the cathedral rectory, 330-744-5233.

Choir concert

youngstown

St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., will have a concert for the St. Patrick Church Choir at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 330-743-1109.

Pearl Harbor Mass

youngstown

St. Stanislaus Church, 430 Williamson Ave., will have its 77th annual Pearl Harbor remembrance Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday. Veteran posts will assemble at 10:30 a.m. in the church hall with their colors. Refreshments will be served in the church hall following the Mass.

Christmas party

Youngstown

Faith Fellowship Church, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., will host the Youngstown Boulevard Park Block Watch annual Christmas party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Christmas cantata

new springfield

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 13519 Woodworth Road, will present “The Glory of Christmas–Celebrating Christ’s Birth” by Lloyd Larson at 4 p.m. Dec. 8. This will be the choir’s final cantata, as the church will be closing Dec. 30. The program is free and will be followed by a $12 catered dinner. The deadline for reservations is Sunday. For information, call Steve at 330-540-3788.

Meditation event

girard

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host Crystal Singing Bowl Mediation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meditation will be conducted by Maria and Calvin Wagner from the Center for Sound Therapy in Boardman. The event is free, but donations will be accepted. For information or reservations, call 330-539-0122.

Advent Speaker Series

boardman

The St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, will host a series of talks to inspire Advent from 7:40 to 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 and 19. A continental breakfast will be provided. For information, call 330-758-2325.

‘Day of Spirituality’

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery will host a “Day of Spirituality” from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave NW.

‘Christmas on the Hill’

youngstown

St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1125 Turin Ave., will host the 9th annual Christmas on the Hill party at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Dominic Tocco and the Brotherhood will provide entertainment. The cost is $35 per person. Call CIAO Entertainment at 330-503-1954 for tickets or information.

‘Christmas in Paradise’

Williamsfield

First Congregational Church of Wayne, 3222 U.S. Route 322, will present the play “Christmas in Paradise,” 6 p.m. Dec. 8 followed by Christmas carols, special music, readings and a candlelight service. Refreshments will be provided.

Living nativity

BOARDMAN

Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road, will host a free Living Nativity presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Tours will run about every 15 minutes. There will be crafts, cookies and a camel. Bring your own camera.

Interfaith choir concert

hubbard

Hubbard First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., will host an Advent & Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 9, featuring Simple Gifts Interfaith Choir. An offering will be taken to benefit the Hubbard Food Bank. A reception will follow in the church hall.

Kids, teens program

hubbard

Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE, will present a children and teens Christmas program, “New Star,” during the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 9.

Inspirational music

north lima

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will have a night of inspirational music at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. The free concert will feature Sue Deutschlander, with Rachel Aiken on violin and Christine Habuda on percussion.

St. Lucy Feast

Campbell

Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 633 Porter Ave., will have a St. Lucy Feast Day Mass at 6 p.m. Dec. 13. Refreshments will be served following the Mass at the Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave.

Cookie walk, craft sale

boardman

Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Ave., will have a cookie walk and craft sale from 9 to 11 a.m. or until sold out Dec. 15. Homemade Christmas cookies will be $7 per dozen. For information, call Sandy Dorman at 330-718-1572.

Blue Christmas

north lima

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will host a blue Christmas worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The service will acknowledge those who have pain, loss, grief or isolation during the holiday season.

Christmas cantata

hubbard

Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE, will present “The First Noel,” a Christmas cantata, at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The program will feature soloists Jay Martell, Mandy Hugli, Cheryl Gaia and John McPheron. There will be refreshments in the fellowship hall following the program.

Church concert

COLUMBIANA

The First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana, 28 E. Park Ave., will host a classical Christmas concert featuring the Stambaugh Chorus at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. This is part of the Concert Under the Dome series. Further information may be found at www.stambaughchorus.org.

Christmas cantata

north lima

The North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, will present the cantata “Bethlehem’s Big Night” at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 23.

Candlelight services

north lima: The North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, will have a Christmas Eve candle-lighting service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

hubbard: Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive SE, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve services

girard

Trinity Lutheran Church, 78 E. Liberty St., will have a worship service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. All are welcome.

Kwanzaa celebrations

youngstown: Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., will host a Kwanzaa celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 28. There will be dancers, readings and talks on the principles of Kwanzaa. The public is welcome to attend.

YOUNGSTOWN: Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will host a Kwanzaa celebration for area churches at 4 p.m. Dec. 30. There will be singing, miming, reading and praise dancing. The church also will have a community New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

Blue Christmas

boardman

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host a blue Christmas service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The service will acknowledge those who have pain, loss, grief or isolation during the holiday season.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Tuesday at 5 p.m.