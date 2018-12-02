GIRARD CHAMPIONSHIP | Cowboys' Prater collects second touchdown to close out first quarter


By Brian Dzenis | December 1, 2018 at 8:28p.m.

With seven seconds left in the first quarter, Cincinnati Wyoming QB Evan Prater threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Joey Edmunds to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead against Girard. That lead stands through the end of the quarter.

Prater previously scored on a 32-yard touchdown run for the game's first score.

Girard quarterback Mark Ward responded with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. He passed 4,000 career rushing yards in the process.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$275000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$679900


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000