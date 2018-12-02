GIRARD CHAMPIONSHIP | Cowboys' Prater collects second touchdown to close out first quarter

With seven seconds left in the first quarter, Cincinnati Wyoming QB Evan Prater threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Joey Edmunds to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead against Girard. That lead stands through the end of the quarter.

Prater previously scored on a 32-yard touchdown run for the game's first score.

Girard quarterback Mark Ward responded with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. He passed 4,000 career rushing yards in the process.