Warrants net three arrests on gun charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving search warrants investigating suspected drug activity found four handguns at two homes.

Officers serving a warrant about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at a 1040 Kendis Circle apartment found two guns plus suspected cocaine, heroin, marijuana and pills.

Arrested there on gun and drug charges are Cquan Cross, 23, and Tre’Shaun White, 22. They are in the Mahoning County jail.

White is serving three years’ probation after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges of possession of heroin, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and failure to stop after an accident as well as a separate case where he pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Those convictions prevent him from having a gun.

Cross is prohibited from having a firearm because of a 2011 conviction for felonious assault.

Earlier, about 5:45 p.m. at a 342 W. Delason Ave. home, reports said Frederick Flint, 56, of West Judson, was sitting on the porch when officers arrived. Police said he threw a .25-caliber handgun on the ground. He was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police also found a digital scale in a Mercedes Benz parked in front of the home. Police issued a citation to the driver, Maurice Morris, 35, of East Philadelphia Avenue, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flint is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2017 conviction for aggravated possession of drugs.