Polivka says he now knows transit administrator is full-time job

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka said he now realizes that Trumbull County Transit administrator is a full-time job and shouldn’t be combined with county administrator’s duties.

Polivka, speaking at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting and afterward, said the transit job entails too many reports and deadlines to be a part-time position.

Polivka and Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa last April decided to hire Atty. Rebecca Gerson as county administrator as well as Trumbull Transit administrator. They said combining the jobs would save money.

At the time, they said it was a way to fufill their decision to add a county administrator to the commissioners office, which was recommended by a citizens committee, while also filling the vacant transit administrator job. Cantalamessa also noted that Gerson had experience in handling employee grievances and might also save the county money in that area.

“I pride myself on my ability to multitask and to prioritize,” Gerson said the morning she was hired, addressing questions she received from Commissioner Frank Fuda, who voted against hiring her. Fuda said he didn’t think there was a need for a county administrator and doubted Gerson could handle what are essentially two full-time jobs.

Gerson resigned last week, saying she was returning to her law practice. She is not expected to return.

Meanwhile, Bob Faulkner, Trumbull Transit chairman, said Wednesday he found it concerning that Gerson had suffered multiple injuries and an illness during her five months as transit administrator, but he believes Trumbull Transit will rebound quickly from Gerson’s resignation.

Mark Hess, whose resigned the job just before Gerson was hired, will help out until a replacement can be found.

And, Polivka said Human Resources Director Richard Jackson is “well versed” and will do a good job of handling Gerson’s county-administrator duties.

In other business, the commissioners had a public hearing Wednesday regarding the proposed renaming of a bridge on Austintown-Warren Road in Weathersfield Township near the Westwood Lake Mobile Home Park. It would be rename the Fire Chief Randall S. Pugh Bridge in honor of Pugh, longtime Weathersfield fire chief, who died in April after battling cancer.