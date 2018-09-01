Tonight's luminarias at Y'town church recall those lost through addiction
YOUNGSTOWN
Each luminaria at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown Friday night told a person’s story- their name, their birthday and the date they overdosed.
There were over 200 luminarias, each representing someone from Mahoning County.
The event was Ohio Change Addiction Now’s fourth annual International Overdose Awareness Day’s “Light Up the Night.”
Hope Lovrinoff-Moran, Ohio CAN Mahoning County coordinator, said 112 overdoses occurred in Mahoning County in 2017.
Ohio CAN wants people to remember the loved ones they lost from drug addiction, and provide support to those loved ones left behind, Lovrinoff-Moran said.
“We want to give hope to those struggling with active addiction,” she said. “We want to be here to help support and encourage them through recovery.”
A large group of people came and talked to each other about drug addiction and how it has touched their lives.
Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
