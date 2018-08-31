Report: Trump won't compromise with Canada in NAFTA deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Toronto Star reports that President Donald Trump has said privately he won't make compromises with Canada in high-stakes talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The report appeared to raise doubt about whether the two countries can reach a deal soon to keep Canada in the trading bloc.
The Star obtained the comments from a Trump interview with Bloomberg News. Trump wanted the comments to remain private because otherwise "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal."
In response, Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said only, "The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters about the talks, "We aren't there yet."
More like this from vindy.com
- April 27, 2017 9:06 a.m.
Trump says US won't leave NAFTA – for now
- August 28, 2018 2:15 p.m.
Talks with Canadian officials expected after US-Mexico deal
- August 21, 2017 midnight
US, Mexico, Canada vow rapid update of NAFTA
- June 6, 2018 midnight
Trump wanting to talk NAFTA with Canada, Mexico separately
- August 28, 2018 midnight
US, Mexico tentatively set to replace NAFTA
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.