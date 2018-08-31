BREAKING: Mayor Brown 'embarrassed' by past administration's deeds

Report: Trump won't compromise with Canada in NAFTA deal


August 31, 2018 at 12:31p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Toronto Star reports that President Donald Trump has said privately he won't make compromises with Canada in high-stakes talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The report appeared to raise doubt about whether the two countries can reach a deal soon to keep Canada in the trading bloc.

The Star obtained the comments from a Trump interview with Bloomberg News. Trump wanted the comments to remain private because otherwise "it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal."

In response, Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said only, "The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters about the talks, "We aren't there yet."

