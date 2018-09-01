Relatives suing Trumbull doctors, others in heart attack death of 32-year-old

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Relatives of a 32-year-old Warren man are blaming his 2016 heart attack death on Trumbull Regional Medical Center physicians, whom they say failed to properly treat him.

The estate of the deceased man, Brian Crawford of Warren, filed a wrongful death suit July 25 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court against Trumbull Emergency Group PC Inc., Warren Ohio Hospital Company LLC and the two physicians who treated Crawford the day of his death: Drs. Sadi D. Dalieh of Monterey, Calif., and Frank A. Heinselman of Canfield, according to court filings.

According to the complaint, Crawford went to the hospital emergency room July 31, 2016, “with complaints that included severe sharp and sudden pain in the center of his chest.” The complaint alleges Crawford’s medical history indicated he was at “high risk” for coronary artery disease.

Cardiac testing performed on Crawford showed “abnormalities consistent with a cardiac event,” which Drs. Dalieh and Heinselman failed to recognize, the complaint says.

Professionals allegedly discharged Crawford hours after he arrived at the ER, and he later died of a heart attack.

