Police: Ohio man kept 9 dead cats, kittens in his freezer
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested an Ohio man who had nine dead cats and kittens in his freezer.
Middletown police arrested 24-year-old Edmund Cunningham on Thursday during a search of his home.
Authorities say they’d received a complaint about Cunningham harming the animals.
A woman who runs an animal rescue organization says Cunningham adopted the cats from her. Taylor Buttelwerth tells WXIX-TV that Cunningham seemed normal. She said he told her he had a wife and daughter who were excited about the animals.
Police say Cunningham acknowledged killing eight of the nine cats in his freezer and faces multiple charges of animal cruelty.
Cunningham is in Middletown’s jail.
