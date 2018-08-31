Officials have groundbreaking for expansion of Akron-Canton Airport
Associated Press
CANTON
Officials have held a ceremonial groundbreaking at an Ohio airport for construction of a long-awaited expansion project.
Akron-Canton Airport President Rick McQueen said at this week’s ceremony that the current gate area is outdated and unable to meet the needs of today’s air travelers for modern amenities. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the $34 million expansion project will include charging stations for smartphones, a sit-down restaurant and fast-food options such as Cinnabon and Arby’s, a business lounge, a mothers’ room, a kids play area and more overall space for passengers.
The new gate area also will feature bridges so passengers won’t have to step outside to board or leave a plane.
The project being done in phases is the final part of a 10-year plan to modernize the regional airport.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 30, 2018 10:35 a.m.
Officials hold groundbreaking for expansion of Akron-Canton Airport
- July 20, 2018 midnight
Armstrong museum to have groundbreaking for expansion
- October 1, 2016 midnight
Spirit sees no impact on Akron service with Allegiant gone
- August 27, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Allegiant gone, now what
- September 21, 2016 10:32 a.m.
UPDATE | Allegiant to move flights from Akron to Cleveland
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.