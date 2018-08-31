Men flee from home

WARREN

A male resident caused two men to flee from a home in the 1700 block of Tod Avenue Northwest at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday after the men broke out a window and started to break in.

The resident said he was in his bedroom when he saw a shadow outside his window. He saw a van parked in the yard with the lights off and two males holding guns leaning up against the house near his bedroom window. One of the men had a lips tattoo on his neck and the other male had dreadlocks and a name tattooed on his forearm.

The first male knocked on the window, then threw a brick through the window, and the second man started removing the broken glass so he could get in the home.

The victim said he ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, causing the two males to run to the van and leave.

3 hurt in crash

CHAMPION

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Mahoning Avenue at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday. Ronald Durst Sr. 65, of Warren, an unnamed passenger in his vehicle, and Allyson Irwin, 18, of Southington were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Durst was stopped in southbound traffic preparing to make a left turn into a driveway in his SUV when it was struck from the rear by Irwin’s car, causing Durst’s vehicle to overturn, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Both vehicles suffered severe damage.

Irwin was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance. Durst was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

2 resource officers

HOWLAND

Howland schools will begin the 2018-19 school year with two school resource officers, both of whom are new to the district.

For the last 17 years, Howland schools have employed one, full-time school resource officer, who spent time among the district’s six schools.

The school board hired a second school resource office at its board meeting this week.

Officers Mark Klaholz and Brian Butto will be responsible for the safety and security of students.

They also will provide guidance on law-related issues to students and act as a link to support services.

Klahoz and Butto will begin in the district Tuesday.

Route 46 to close

NEW WATERFORD

Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, state Route 46 will close for four days just south of New Waterford for two culvert replacements, said the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure will be between New Waterford and the Route 46/state Route 558 intersection. The suggested detour will be west on Route 558 to state Route 7, north on Route 7 back to Route 46 and reverse.

Bridge repair work

NORTH LIMA

A portion of East Pine Lake Road is set to close temporarily for bridge repair work. The Mahoning County Engineer’s office announced that East Pine Lake Road between Market Street (state Route 7) and Beaver-Springfield Road in North Lima – just north of Pine Lake – will be closed for 45 days starting Thursday. Engineer Patrick Ginnetti said the remainder of the paving projects slated for this year in the county are underway.

More Digest on A6