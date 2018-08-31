Mayor Brown 'embarrassed' by past administration's deeds

YOUNGSTOWN

In light of the indictments of former Mayor Charles Sammarone, ex-Finance Director David Bozanich and downtown developer Dominic Marchionda, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said today his administration is “working very hard to change the culture” of corruption.

“Taxpayers deserve honest government and the perception that government officials are honest – and this is exactly what my administration is providing,” Brown said.

He added: “Any time an allegation is made it makes it more difficult to convince prospective investors to locate or relocate in our beautiful city. As mayor, I am embarrassed and angry that a former administration and officials may have used this city for personal gain.”