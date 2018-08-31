MAHONING COUNTY | Additional indictments

Also indicted Thursday were the following:

Regina Petrosky, 48, North Schenley Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Terrance Edmonds, 31, Loveland Avenue, felonious assault, domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted murder with a firearm specification.

Isiah Patterson, 30, Third Street Southwest, Warren, aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing.

Antwanisha Jones, 27, Ferndale Avenue, and Mark Moody, 29, Ferndale Avenue, burglary and receiving stolen property.

Jamal McQueen Jr., 24, Compton Lane, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana, possessing a defaced firearm, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Marco Hammond Jr., 31, Duncan Lane, trafficking in marijuana with a forfeiture specification.

Franklin Lewis, 70, Bonnie Brae Avenue, misdemeanor assault.

Francisco Cruz, 33, King Street, felonious assault.

Donald Cochran, 52, Sprucedale Drive, Rogers, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

David Grajieda, 50, Pineview Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Ronieque Requel, 23, West LaClede Avenue, and Julynn Lespier, 22, Rosewood Lane, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of vandalism and receiving stolen property.

Kendris Staples, 30, South Schenley Avenue, falsification, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lamont Blair, 53, Southern Boulevard, possession of cocaine.

Keith Tillis, 30, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Sarah Rivera, 24, East Midlothian Boulevard, and Francisco Cruz, 34, King Street, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Dewain Watkins, 28, Mabel Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Kyle Morrison, 22, Ohio State Penitentiary, Youngstown, kidnapping, possession of weapon under detention and tampering with evidence with repeat violent-offender specification.