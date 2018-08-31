Levin Furniture officially opens for business in Boardman
BOARDMAN — A new Levin Furniture officially opened for business today on Boardman-Poland Road.
The store is located in the former Goldstein’s building.
Levin officials said the Boardman location is Levin’s 34th store and 16th full-line furniture and mattress store.
“For many years, we’ve looked at this market and dreamed about being able to put a Levin location in this area,” said Chris Pelcher, Levin executive vice president and general manager.
“We’re really excited to be able to serve the folks of boardman and show them what Levin can do and how we can make their houses homes,” he said.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 21, 2018 2:46 p.m.
Levin Furniture to open in former Goldsteins in Boardman
- August 22, 2018 midnight
New furniture store to open in former Goldsteins in Boardman
- May 19, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Goldsteins Furniture closes after 112 years
- May 18, 2018 4:37 p.m.
ANOTHER RETAIL SHOCKER | Goldsteins Furniture to close
- February 7, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.