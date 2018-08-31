Indictment issued in East Side homicide

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Campbell man on charges in the shooting death of a Harlem Street 18-year-old last week.

Myckle Hughes, 18, of Sixth Street, faces charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery with a firearm specification in the Aug. 22 shooting death of Sean Bell.

Bell was found in a car about 5:10 a.m. on Oak Street Extension on the East Side. Hughes was arrested a couple of hours later.

Police are conferring with juvenile prosecutors about possibly filing more charges in the case.