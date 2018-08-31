BREAKING: Mayor Brown 'embarrassed' by past administration's deeds

Indictment issued in East Side homicide


August 31, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a Campbell man on charges in the shooting death of a Harlem Street 18-year-old last week.

Myckle Hughes, 18, of Sixth Street, faces charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery with a firearm specification in the Aug. 22 shooting death of Sean Bell.

Bell was found in a car about 5:10 a.m. on Oak Street Extension on the East Side. Hughes was arrested a couple of hours later.

Police are conferring with juvenile prosecutors about possibly filing more charges in the case.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$459000


North Lima


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$1750000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$349900