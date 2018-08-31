Home-invasion suspects who escaped to Colorado returned to Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN — Two suspects in a home invasion that were captured in Colorado earlier this month were returned Thursday to Mahoning County.

Odis Simmons, 34 and Latrell Jackson, 33, were both picked up by U.S. Marshals on Thursday at the Denver airport and were flown back to Ohio.

They are in the Mahoning County jail.

They are accused of a home invasion on Beechwood Place earlier this summer.

A woman who was also charged was arrested in Youngstown and is in custody.