Harness racing highlights third day of Canfield Fair


August 31, 2018 at 12:00p.m.

CANFIELD — A highlight of the third day of the Canfield Fair is harness racing and pari-mutuel betting, the Canfield Fair "Crazy About Crescents Contest at 1:15 p.m., Bike Nite starting at 3 p.m. and a Youngstown State University pep Rally at 5 p.m.

Tonight, there will be the World's Largest Demolition Derby in the grandstands at 8 p.m.

