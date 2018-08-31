Harness racing highlights third day of Canfield Fair

CANFIELD — A highlight of the third day of the Canfield Fair is harness racing and pari-mutuel betting, the Canfield Fair "Crazy About Crescents Contest at 1:15 p.m., Bike Nite starting at 3 p.m. and a Youngstown State University pep Rally at 5 p.m.

Tonight, there will be the World's Largest Demolition Derby in the grandstands at 8 p.m.