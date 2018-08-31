Downsizing a home

WARREN

Shepherd of the Valley will host a seminar to help individuals prepare to downsize their home.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Shepherd of the Valley, 4100 N. River Road NE.

Speakers from Earley & Sons Relocation, Guidelight Financial Group, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Northwood Realty Services, Shepherd of the Valley and an attorney will be featured.

Additional vendors will be present to provide resources during the downsizing process. Brunch will be provided. RSVP by next Friday by calling 330-856-9232, ext. 0.

New Sweeney facility

BOARDMAN

Construction will begin next week on a new, 50,000-square-foot automotive sales, service and performance parts facility for Sweeney Buick GMC.

The project comes about 10 months after a heavy storm damaged the previous service department structure. Sweeney will not shut down during construction, which is slated to be complete in November 2019.

The facility will serve as the company headquarters. Sweeney has been in business in the community for 97 years.

10 hurt after blast, roof collapse at plant

CHICAGO

Ten people were seriously injured Thursday when an explosion caused a section of roof to collapse at a Chicago water reclamation plant, trapping two of the injured people inside, authorities said.

Firefighters pulled one person out shortly after the collapse at the one-story brick building on Chicago’s far South Side. It took about two hours to rescue the second person, who was “buried and entombed” by fallen debris, Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said.

The other people who were injured were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Detroit schools shut off drinking water due to lead, copper

detroit

Drinking water is being shut off at all Detroit public schools because the water in 16 of them was found to have high levels of lead or copper.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said Wednesday that he’s turning off water at all schools “out of an abundance of caution” while more tests are performed. Officials believe old fixtures, not the water source, may be to blame.

Detroit Public Schools Community District has more than 100 buildings and serves more than 40,000 students. The new school year starts next week.

Small leak in air capsule is patched

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

Astronauts scrambled Thursday to patch a tiny hole in a Russian capsule that was allowing air to leak from the International Space Station.

NASA and Russian space officials stressed the six astronauts were in no danger.

The leak was detected Wednesday night – possibly from a micrometeorite strike – when it caused a small drop in cabin pressure. It was traced to a hole less than one-tenth of an inch across in a Soyuz capsule docked at the space station.

Thursday morning, the crew taped over the hole, slowing the leak.

