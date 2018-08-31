Corey Floyd gets prison sentence for opioid trafficking

YOUNGSTOWN — When Corey Floyd is released from his six-year prison sentence for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, he said he wants to instead help rehabilitate county drug abusers.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Floyd on Thursday to prison on charges of trafficking heroin and fentanyl, and illegal possession of a firearm. A jury convicted him on all of those counts last week.

Floyd told the court the time he spent held without bond in the county jail – after a 2016 raid on his Hopkins Road home that led to his arrest – has changed his view of opioids.

“I would like to be involved with drug rehabilitation,” he said. “To sit over there [in jail] and see exactly what people were going through – it’s unimaginable.”

