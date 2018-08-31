City man files appeal of murder conviction

YOUNGSTOWN — A city man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the March 2016 shooting death of 23-year-old Marquis Shelton wants a new hearing on case evidence and claims he is “wrongfully incarcerated.”

Jermaill Holloway, sentenced in March 2017 on one reduced count of voluntary manslaughter and several counts of felonious assault, filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Holloway claims to have proof some witnesses’ police statements were changed, altered or missing entirely “in an attempt to hide the truth and obstruct the administration of justice.”

According to reports, an argument between Holloway and Shelton over a video game escalated into gunfire in March 2016 at an Idora Avenue home on the South Side, killing Shelton and injuring his sister.