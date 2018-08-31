Canfield students crowned 4-H queen and king at Canfield Fair
When Callia Barwick heard her name announced as 4-H queen at the Canfield Fair on Thursday, it was the culmination of a lifelong dream.
“I always looked up to the queens when I was younger,” said Barwick, a Canfield High School junior. “It was a true honor.”
Making the honor all the more special is the fact that her counterpart, the 4-H king, is a lifelong friend. Matthew Fetty, a senior at Canfield, was selected as king.
The two were recognized along with the 10 other members of the 4-H royal court during Thursday’s Junior Fair Youth Day program. The program also recognized Junior Fair Outstanding Youth, several local 4-H clubs and numerous scholarship recipients.
The male Outstanding Youth winner for 2018 is James Moore, the son of James Moore and Mary Meloga of Canfield. Moore, a South Range High School senior, is a Boy Scout representative for Outstanding Youth and a member of the Mahoning County Junior Fair board.
The female Outstanding Youth winner is Brittany Siembida, daughter of John and Mindy Siembida. Brittany, a freshman at Kent State University, is a member of Millcreek My-T-Mites 4-H Club and a member of Mahoning County Junior Fair board.
Fetty, the son of Lisa Fetty, is a member of the Youngstown Tailwaggers 4-H Club, for which he focuses on showing dogs. He’s been involved in 4-H for 12 years.
“I really enjoy it,” he said. “I like showing my dog and I really like all the people I’m with.”
Fetty said hearing his name announced as 4-H king made him “breathless.”
“I couldn’t believe it. I worked so hard for it and it finally happened,” he said.
Barwick, the daughter of Madonna Barwick, is a member of the Steel Valley K-9 4-H Club and has been involved in 4-H for 12 years.
Her project areas include dogs, horses, veterinary science, leadership, writing and more.
Barwick does 4-H because “it’s helped shape me into the leader I am, and it’s a great benefit for youth around the area.”
As 4-H king and queen, Fetty and Barwick will travel to fairs around the state. They’re ready to go.
“I’m excited to see this year out and help benefit 4-H,” Barwick said.
