Board president gives an update

CANFIELD

Fair board President Dave Dickey spoke at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business event Thursday.

Dickey updated the local business community about what’s new at the fair this year, including a new ride operator, mule racing and science, technology, engineering and mathematics demonstrations.

He also shared some stats: There are approximately 4,000 animals on the fairgrounds during the fair week; more than 450 vendors with nearly 1,000 stands; and enough lemons to make 400,000 lemon shakes.

Model train added

CANFIELD

A new exhibit is available for fairgoers to visit in Western Reserve Village.

The historic village on the fairgrounds added a model train called the Western Reserve Village Railroad which features replicas of the buildings in the village.

Village Trustee J.T. Whitehouse, who helped devise and build the exhibit, said it contains about 150 pounds of garden soil and live plants, in addition to unique train cars. The engine features the fair’s signature rooster mascot.

He said the village will add to and change the exhibit each year.

Rain hurts attendance

CANFIELD

Wednesday afternoon’s downpour hurt attendance on the opening day of the fair, according to the fair board.

Wednesday drew 14,401 visitors, down from 21,467 on Wednesday of last year’s fair.

Businessman honored

CANFIELD

A new display at this year’s fair pays tribute to the late local business owner David Muslovski.

The display is part of AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign against distracted driving. Among the dozens of names on a memorial wall for people who died due to distracted driving is Muslovski, who was struck and killed by a distracted driver in June 2010 while he was walking near his Springfield Township home.

The display at the fair marks the first time the display has visited the Youngstown area.

Muslovski’s family viewed it Thursday.